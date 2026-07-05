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23 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I started to cry when I thought that maybe he wouldn’t notice what color my eyes were. Because he wouldn’t want to look at them.
Jul 5
•
Meg Oolders
12
10
1
22 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
His eyes met mine. I was too stupid to see what was in them. Or I saw it too late. But the sour taste in my mouth should have been a warning. That I was…
Jul 3
•
Meg Oolders
12
14
1
21 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I couldn’t take my eyes off Drake. He looked sweaty and agitated. Dangerous.
Jul 1
•
Meg Oolders
14
13
2
June 2026
17 | Teaching to Learn
Listen now | Pupil and mentor reunite for a celebratory confab on the unique rewards and challenges of nudging aspiring authors along varied paths to…
Jun 29
•
Meg Oolders
5
2
50:35
20 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I couldn’t remember what I’d actually said to him. I just knew it was mean. Really mean. Like… awful.
Jun 24
•
Meg Oolders
10
12
1
10 Secrets to a Whole Girl Summer
What a difference a year makes
Jun 19
•
Meg Oolders
22
43
4
19 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I wasn’t thinking. I was only feeling. But if I had been thinking, I would have thought, “This feels right.”
Jun 17
•
Meg Oolders
13
9
2
One Long Game of Chutes and Ladders
Lunar Awards original, Meg Oolders, on writing through seasons, crossing genres, and her debut novel, See Dot Smile
Published on Lunar Awards
•
Jun 14
18 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I saw the same messed up creep other people saw. And that was all I saw. Until he talked to me.
Jun 10
•
Meg Oolders
18
9
3
17 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I nodded, wondering how much time Merrick needed to feel like he was ‘better’. Did he wish I was better, too?
Jun 3
•
Meg Oolders
19
16
2
May 2026
A Milestone, A Meet Cute, A Hero Moment and A Guaranteed Hot Date for Valentine's Day 2027
Scrapbook Entry
May 31
•
Meg Oolders
15
24
2
16 | All or Nothing
Listen now | Two poet/novelists parley on the pleasures of escape, the safeguarding of joy, and the alluring stubbornness that has kept their respective…
May 29
•
Meg Oolders
and
Francesca Bossert
13
12
5
47:13
© 2026 Meg Oolders
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