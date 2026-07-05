Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

Home
Notes
It's Not Weird...
Stock Fiction
Talk Fiction
WATCH THIS SPACE
Not Fiction
The Romantic
Archive
About

June 2026

17 | Teaching to Learn
Listen now | Pupil and mentor reunite for a celebratory confab on the unique rewards and challenges of nudging aspiring authors along varied paths to…
  Meg Oolders
50:35
20 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I couldn’t remember what I’d actually said to him. I just knew it was mean. Really mean. Like… awful.
  Meg Oolders
10 Secrets to a Whole Girl Summer
What a difference a year makes
  Meg Oolders
19 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I wasn’t thinking. I was only feeling. But if I had been thinking, I would have thought, “This feels right.”
  Meg Oolders
One Long Game of Chutes and Ladders
Lunar Awards original, Meg Oolders, on writing through seasons, crossing genres, and her debut novel, See Dot Smile
Published on Lunar Awards  
18 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I saw the same messed up creep other people saw. And that was all I saw. Until he talked to me.
  Meg Oolders
17 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You
I nodded, wondering how much time Merrick needed to feel like he was ‘better’. Did he wish I was better, too?
  Meg Oolders

May 2026

© 2026 Meg Oolders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture