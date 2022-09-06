Stock Fiction is an ongoing series of passion-fueled, human-generated storytelling experiments, lovingly conducted by yours truly, Meg Oolders.

At forty-six years young, I am still a work-in-progress.​

A fellow writer once described me as “a tenacious survivor of a ferocious fight of feral identities.” I proudly resemble the remark. In truth, I have a diverse resume of jobs worked, passions explored, and dreams deferred, including decades of work in the theater, music, and culinary arts. For the last twenty-one years I’ve been a wife, and for the last thirteen years I’ve been a mother. I have always been—and will always be—a writer.

As a novelist, I can't resist writing about people falling in love, especially young people, and my books are ripe with humor, hope, and emotional heroism. My short-form style on the other hand is equal parts empathic, evocative, edgy, and experimental.

I have been writing for attention publicly since 2022, when I launched this newsletter—

To provide open-minded people who value humor, honesty, and human connection with a steady stream of eclectic story media.

This may include any or all of the following human-generated content offerings …

Stock Fiction – Experimental fiction (poetry, humor, and multimedia projects) inspired by stock photography.

“Meg Oolders is a brilliant, incisive writer of contemporary fiction and poetry. Brimful of emotion and beautifully crafted dialogue, her stories speak eloquently of the characters whose tales she tells.” – Barrie Thompson (Feasts and Fables) “Meg deserves to be read. Her writing is as dark as it is funny and as funny as it is moving and vulnerable.” - Ben Wakeman (Catch & Release) “If you enjoy a variety of creative stories from a creative mind, then subscribe and enjoy the riches of Meg’s writing.” - Mark Starlin (Mark Starlin Write

It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You - A coming of age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read beginning February 11, 2026! Read the first chapter here.

WATCH THIS SPACE - Make way for my “official” debut, See Dot Smile from Empress Editions, October 6, 2026! Watch this space for news, highlights, and milestones on my publishing journey!

The Romantic – Essays devoted to the thoughtful, passionate, and occasionally ruthless dissection of everyone's favorite (or least favorite) genre.

Not Fiction – Non-fictional musings on my writing journey, my mid-life metamorphosis, and the peculiar places they intersect.

Talk Fiction – A podcast dedicated to entertainment media’s most overlooked underdogs: Fiction writers.

“Meg’s fantastic voice and laugh are the perfect backdrop for an interview podcast that is a love letter to writers and those aspiring to authorship.” - Claudine Wolk (Get Your Book Seen and Sold)

If you subscribe:

Stock Fiction will grace your inbox no less than once a month and no more than twice a week, depending on the season. In the meantime, you can explore the archive of over 130 stories, poems, essays, humor rants, podcasts, and multimedia experiments. If you encounter a paywall in your travels you may perform one of four maneuvers to get around it:

Take advantage of the 7-day free trial offered at the paywall break

Become a patron of Stock Fiction (and its creator!) for just $6/month or $36/year.

Drop $20 into my “Author in Progress” tip jar to receive a full calendar year’s access to move through the archive at your leisure. No “subscription” required. Donate now

Contact me and request a 1-month freebie. I’m very nice.

Thank you for reading “about” Stock Fiction, a mercurial space for fiction and honesty. If you’ve decided to subscribe, thank you again!

If you truly value the work showcased here, please don’t hesitate to share it with your friends. Your word of mouth is my bread and butter.

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