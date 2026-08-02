Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

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Ofifoto1's avatar
Ofifoto1
13h

Thank you for the surprise Sunday chapter. I love this book. A human story, with so much pain, but so much love.

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
15h

nicely done!

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