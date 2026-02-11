Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Feb 13

Awww, man! Totally sucked in already. Love Merrick and his weird, attentive way. He’s going to be pure gold for Annie, if she’ll only let him. God those years were rough.

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1 reply by Meg Oolders
Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Feb 11

I love this! I could see these kids. I knew them. I was Annie because of my back brace. I think kids will relate to this. As Merr says, We all have something. (Paraphrase.)

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1 reply by Meg Oolders
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