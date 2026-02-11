It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. If this sounds like a world you remember well or one you’d like to explore and know better, welcome! Annie and Merrick’s story starts here.

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Chapter One

“You shouldn’t touch your face.”

Those were the first words Merrick Iverson ever said to me. In all the time he’d been sitting behind me in homeroom. In all the years we’d been in school together.

“What did you say?”

It was his voice that made me turn around. Most guys in my grade had nothing but cruel things to say about my face, so I’d learned to ignore them. But Merrick’s voice was different. Kinder. It sounded like warm milk and honey tastes. Even though I rolled my eyes every time my mom offered it to me when I was upset (which I was… a lot), I always felt a little better after the first sip.

And I always wanted a second.

“You should try not to touch your skin,” he said more shyly, losing his nerve at the sight of the face he was so eager to protect. “It can make acne worse.”

My cheeks flushed and I turned away. “How would you know?” I mumbled.

He wouldn’t know. His skin was perfect. And for a ninth-grade boy, that was unheard of. But Merrick’s milk-and-honey voice and flawless complexion weren’t enough to win him any popularity. He was too weird for that. And too poor. And not smart enough.

I didn’t care about that stuff. But most people did. And Merrick wasn’t most people.

“My mom says it helps if you keep your hands away, that’s all,” he said.

I had a problem with saying mean things impulsively. Call it a defense mechanism. “I thought your mom was dead.”

He shifted in his chair. “Yeah. She is. Thanks for the reminder.”

My stomach twisted, but I shook it off. It didn’t matter if I hurt his feelings. We weren’t friends. And he was being nosy. Like I needed a reminder about how hideous I was. If he noticed I was touching my face it’s because he was looking at me, and I didn’t need people looking at me. I preferred it when they looked away. Most people did. My skin was horrible. Which is probably why I didn’t have any friends. Well, I had one.

Danielle had been my best friend since kindergarten. We still hung out. Mostly at school. Sometimes we’d have a sleepover, but I’d gotten less enthusiastic about those, since all Danielle wanted to do was talk about boys and do facials. I saw no reason to entertain the idea of having a boyfriend while I looked like a failed medical experiment. And the application of luxury skin care products only enraged my highly reactive skin. So, I would just sit there and pick at my chin while Danielle made her near perfect face look even more perfect for whatever boy she happened to be crushing on that week. I don’t think it ever occurred to her that I might be jealous. Or feel left out.

And even if I was feeling left out and she decided to give a crap, it was only a matter of time before Danielle got a boyfriend and stopped hanging out with me all together. I’d started to wonder if she was only friends with me because it was routine. Or maybe she just pitied me because I was so repulsive. Either way, I still liked having her around. Sometimes I even forgot to feel bad about myself when it was just the two of us. But at school, it wasn’t just the two of us. It was everyone else.

And everyone else at school sucked.

“Hey, Annie.” Drake Fletcher swaggered into the classroom with his neanderthal sidekick, Travis, in tow. “You have something on your face.” He brushed past my desk and threw his arm out in front of me, waving his hand around. “It’s like… right… oh, I guess it’s everywhere.” I swatted his hand away and he laughed. He had a high-pitched laugh that made him sound like a girl, but no one ever teased him about it. He had too much else going for him, I guess.

“What’s your problem, Iverson?” Drake stopped laughing and hovered behind my right shoulder. “You got something to say?” I held my breath for a response, but there wasn’t one. “Didn’t think so,” Drake hissed. He shoved his hip into Merrick’s desk, sending a black Sharpie toppling to the floor. It rolled forward enough so that I could reach it easily, but I pretended not to see it.

The back of my neck prickled, like someone was breathing on it, even though I knew they weren’t. And then my stomach twisted again. I wanted to turn around and say I was sorry to Merrick for bringing up his dead mom. That was a shitty thing to say. But I couldn’t risk Drake seeing my face, so I kept my head forward.

I thought that was the last I would ever hear from him. But it wasn’t. That same day, Merrick sat down across from me at lunch like it was totally normal.

“Hey, what’s up?” he said.

My hand instinctively went to my face. But he wasn’t looking at my face. He was busy unpacking his very sad looking bag lunch: A bruised apple, a piece of leftover pizza wrapped in a napkin, and a small can of creamed corn. He pulled back the lid from the can, lifted it to his mouth, and took what I can only call a ‘slug’ of wet corn soup.

He caught me looking at him. I must have been making a face.

“What? Not a big creamed corn fan?” He grinned sheepishly before digging into his pizza slice.

“Why don’t you get free lunch?” I asked.

“Why? Because I’m poor?” He raised his eyebrows.

“No,” I stammered, “I just thought…”

“Hey, don’t worry about it. It’s not news that we don’t have money. I just don’t think the food here is any better than what I get at home. Food’s food, right?” He took another bite of his stale-looking pizza.

My eyes darted to my right where a high-pitched laugh had erupted, followed by a burst of amused grunts and a round of slapped palms. I lowered my eyes before Drake’s had an opportunity to catch them. Then I scanned the cafeteria for Danielle, wondering what she would think when she walked in and saw me sitting with Merrick Iverson at our table.

“Did you want something?” I asked impatiently.

“Do I have to want something if I sit here?” He looked me in the eye and I flustered.

“No.”

“I guess I did want to say sorry,” he said, his eyes drifting to Drake’s table where the laughter had swelled again.

I watched him wipe his mouth with his pizza napkin. He missed a tiny bit of sauce on his bottom lip, but I didn’t tell him. I didn’t want him to know I was looking at him that closely. It was hard not to. His skin really was perfect. And he had a tan. I don’t know if it was because he spent a lot of time in the sun or if that’s the color he was all the time. But it suited him. And it complimented his eyes, which were a hazel green color. They reminded me of my dad’s eyes. But Merrick’s were greener.

I suddenly realized he was staring back at me, and I wasn’t covering my face. I looked down and searched my lunch bag for something that didn’t exist.

“Sorry for what?” I asked.

“For saying something to you earlier. I should mind my own business.”

He should have minded his own business, but it was hard to forget the mean thing I said about his mom that I still hadn’t apologized for.

“It’s okay. I’ve heard it before,” I said, twisting the cap of my iced tea off and on again.

“I can just tell you worry about it a lot,” he said. “Your face. And you shouldn’t.”

“Why not? Everyone else seems to be worried about it.” I glared at him until he looked away.

“Sorry. It’s just… you’re not alone. Everybody has a part of themselves they don’t want other people to see. We’re all kind of the same that way. Don’t you think?”

“No,” I said honestly. Because everyone could see the part of me I wished they couldn’t.

He shrugged and moved on to his bruised apple. I grimaced as he bit into it. It made no sound to suggest it was even a little bit fresh.

“Anyway,” he said over the mouthful of mush, “if you need something to keep your hands busy, just let me know.”

I blushed heavily. What was he suggesting?

He caught my eye and blushed enough for both of us. Then his mouth hung open like he was going to say something.

“Annie!” Danielle’s voice clipped my ear. I turned to see her standing with her tray, looking disgusted. “Come on, I found us a spot over here.”

I stuffed my unfinished lunch back into my bag and twisted myself away from Merrick, hurrying to Danielle. She didn’t take her eyes off him until I reached her side.

“Oh my god,” she whispered loudly. “I’m so sorry I was late. What did that creep want from you anyway?”

My insides knotted up. Calling him a creep was a little harsh. “Nothing. He just… had a question about biology homework,” I said.

“Right, like he’s ever done homework,” Danielle scoffed. “Be careful, Annie. I’ve heard things about him. He’s, like, really messed up.”

Danielle led me to a table at the other side of the cafeteria where a gaggle of girls was gossiping about the hot new student art teacher. I sat down and glanced over to where Merrick was still finishing his lunch. Alone now.

It was like watching a ghost. People were sitting down near him, walking past him, talking over him, but no one saw him. He was invisible. I envied that about him.

He took a long, last swig of creamed corn and then gathered his belongings and headed for the door. Drake yelled something at him as he walked out, but Merrick didn’t turn around. Drake’s gaze lingered on the door until it snapped shut. Maybe Merrick wasn’t invisible… to everyone.

I tried to finish my lunch, but the squealing of girls around me destroyed my appetite. One of them, a girl named Susan from Danielle’s homeroom, offered me a sad smile, as if to say, “Hey, sorry you can’t participate in our discussion about men since you’re like, an abomination or whatever.” My hand moved to cover my right cheek and I stared at the clock on the wall, hoping it would move a little quicker for the next five minutes.

I shuffled past Danielle and the girl squad on my way to my locker. I needed to pick up my biology book before class.

Our lockers didn’t have locks on them. So, it was best not to keep anything valuable or embarrassing there. It also made it way too easy for bullies to torment people because they could stick anything they wanted to into someone’s locker for them to find.

I kept my locker empty except for textbooks. I didn’t plaster it with pictures of boy bands, or poems I didn’t understand, or cute little envelopes dressed up to look like mailboxes for incoming notes from friends. And I did not have a mirror. I preferred not to have anything unpleasant waiting for me in my locker. That included my own face.

So, I was surprised to find a mini Rubik’s cube and a napkin sitting on top of my biology book. At closer look, the Rubik’s cube had been solved and the napkin had a note on it, written in green sharpie:

I crumpled up the napkin and shoved it in my pocket. I knew who it was from after the second line, but when he signed his name shorthand, as if he was inviting me to call him something a friend would, I panicked. If anyone else saw the note—to me from him—it would be the end of the world.

For both of us.

I exhaled over a flutter of nerves in my chest and absent-mindedly twisted the cube twice, rendering it unsolved. I laughed a little when I couldn’t immediately re-solve it after only two moves and wondered how long it had taken Merrick to solve it in the first place.

I really didn’t think Merrick was a creep. But I also wasn’t looking to make friends with him over one shared lunch and a regifted Rubik’s cube. I assumed he gave me his locker number so I would write him a note back. But I wasn’t going to do that.

I’d managed to survive almost my entire ninth grade year without becoming the subject of socially devastating gossip at school. If I wanted to maintain that streak, I needed to stay away from Merrick Iverson.

Especially if he really was as messed up as everyone said.

THANK YOU for reading!

This novel is currently being serialized, with new FREE chapters arriving for subscribers every Wednesday. Archived chapters (2-20) are stowed safely behind my paywall. If you’d like to continue reading this story, you can upgrade to a paid subscription OR, if that’s not in the cards, just message me here on Substack, or drop me an email at meg@megoolders.com and I will comp you a FREE MONTH to play catch up! 💜💜💜

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“It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You” is a coming-of-age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read. If you’re enjoying this story, I do hope you’ll find a way to let me know, and consider sharing it with others. Share

And for my next trick … a debut of epically romantic proportions is coming your way this February 2027.

Think The Summer I Turned Pretty meets The Breakfast Club.

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