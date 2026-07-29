It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. New chapters of Annie and Merrick’s story will post every Wednesday morning. Dive in anytime or join the journey from page one.

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»Trigger Statement«

Chapter Twenty-Seven

Sunday breakfast was uncomfortable. Danielle clearly wanted to escape to my bedroom to talk to me and I was taking a painfully long time to chew in response. My dad was not being funny which was his way of stealthily punishing Danielle for being a bad influence. And Mom was just talking the whole time to fill in the gaps left by Dad. Most of the discussion centered around Freddie’s project for the end of year science fair. At least he was having a good time.

Danielle skittered into my room and closed the blinds. Then she crawled into my bed and got under the covers. I looked at her like she was nuts.

“Get in,” she said.

I sighed heavily and slid under the covers next to her. I gave her look that said, “Spit it out, already.”

“Your pillows smell like peppermint candy,” she said, burying her nose in the pillowcase and inhaling deeply.

I’d started washing my sheets in Merrick’s soap so I could smell him every night. It wasn’t weird. I just really missed him.

“Why are we in here?” I asked impatiently.

“I just… wanted to talk to you. We haven’t talked in a long time.” She looked sad. It pulled on my heart and that was infuriating.

“Okay. Let’s talk,” I said, tucking my left elbow behind my head, an attempt to block the peppermint smell while Danielle was there. I wanted to save it for when I could be in my bed and think about Merrick by myself. I hoped Danielle didn’t leave too much of her smell on everything.

“How are you?” she asked.

“I’m miserable, Danielle!” I shouted at her. “What do you think!?”

Her face pinched and I felt a small hiccup of guilt.

“I’m sorry,” I said. “I’m just really upset with you. And everything. I miss him. And everyone is acting like they care and no one really does and I’m sick of it!”

She reached out to brush my hair from my face and I recoiled.

“Why are you so against people caring about you?” she asked bravely.

“I’m not. I’m against people saying they care about me and then doing things that suggest the exact opposite.” I gave her a minute to let that one sink in, but I worried it wasn’t breaking the surface. “No one cares about Merrick. Not really. They don’t know him. This is just what people do. They shift their loyalties based on what everyone else tells them. Whether it’s true or not. It’s just like you. A few weeks ago, you were telling me to stay away from Merrick, then you were inviting him to your house, and now you’re acting like you’re worried about him. I’m the only one who cares about him. And he’s the only one who cares about me.” My eyes were starting to burn with tears, but I wasn’t finished. “And now you’re spreading dangerous rumors about your ex-boyfriend. He was so great a week ago, Danielle. So, if you’re not going to tell me what happened between you, then just go home, because I’m sick of people talking around each other and not to each other. It just makes everybody look like fucking assholes!”

I finally stopped my rant and surveyed the damage. Danielle had pulled the covers up over her mouth, probably to hide her lips quivering. Her eyes were wide with guilt and filled to the brim with tears. She blinked once and sent several sliding down onto the pillow.

I dragged my thumb over her cheek as nicely as I could. “Just tell me what happened with you and Drake,” I said. “It’s obviously really bothering you, so just tell me.”

“You’re going to be mad at me,” she cried.

“I’m already mad at you.” We were going in circles.

“But it’s going to change the way you think of me,” she sniffed.

“Who cares what I think of you?! Who cares what anybody thinks of anybody? Just be who you are and stop caring so much. Jesus, you know I love you. So just tell me so we can move on with our lives, please.”

She lowered the blanket, revealing a teary smile. “Do you really love me?”

“Yes, stupid. That’s why I need you to tell me what happened so I can stop worrying about you so much.” I let my head fall onto my Merrick scented pillow. If he had been in the room at that moment, I would have needed him to hug me. But his peppermint essence on my pillowcase would have to do.

“Did Drake hurt you at the party?” I asked. I needed to eliminate the worst possibilities first.

“No,” she said. She sounded sure.

“Has he ever hurt you?”

“Never.”

Maybe handling this like a courtroom drama was the best method for uncovering the truth.

“Has he made you… do anything… you weren’t ready to do?” I was making myself uncomfortable, but she was giving me nothing.

“No,” she looked at me intently. “Annie, you’re not going to believe me when I tell you this. But Drake is like, a completely different person when he’s not at school.”

“What does that mean?”

“I mean, he’s like… shy.”

“He’s shy?” I raised my eyebrows into my hair in disbelief.

“Not shy, like, about talking to people. He’s shy about… like… physical stuff. With girls, I think.” Her cheeks reddened and she dropped her eyes.

My head was about to explode. This had to be bullshit or Drake had a twin brother and they were pulling some kind of switcheroo on her.

“But I’ve seen you guys at school. He’s not shy about making out with you. Or feeling you up and making you touch his…” I didn’t want to finish my sentence.

“We did kiss each other. A lot. He’s a really good kisser.”

I rolled my eyes.

“But everything else was like, for show. He wasn’t really groping me. And he didn’t really put my hand on his…” Good. We were both too embarrassed to talk about this.

“So, what the hell happened at the party?” I demanded. “Why does everyone at school think he assaulted you?”

She took a deep breath and sat up. “Okay. This is the part that’s going to make you think less of me. So, just promise you won’t judge me when I tell you what happened.”

“I can’t promise that,” I said truthfully. “Just tell me anyway.” I sat up and faced her. At this point I was borderline interested in what she had to say.

“I was definitely a little drunk at the party. But I wasn’t too drunk. I knew what I was doing.”

“Okay.” My heart was thudding in my chest and I felt trashy about it. Like I was watching something too adult on TV. This felt too adult for me. And Danielle was just getting warmed up.

“Once we were alone in the garage, we started fooling around. And it was getting… really… you know… heavy?” She squinched up her nose as if she was asking me if that was the correct term for describing the level of weight her congress with Drake had reached.

I barely nodded to get her to keep talking. She breathed in and held her breath. She literally held it until her face started to turn pink.

“Danielle!” I half shouted at her.

She let the breath out hard along with the words she was holding back. “I told him I wanted to have sex with him.” She shut her eyes and leaned away from me, like she thought I was going to slap her. The thought didn’t even occur to me.

I was stunned. “Did you really want to?” I asked, my voice lowered to a decibel undetectable by parents in the lower region of the house.

“Yes!”

“Why?!” I asked with a bizarre combination of disgust and admiration.

“Annie,” she said, “Drake may be an asshole at school. But he’s different when you’re alone with him. And he’s really, really hot. And he kisses like a… like a…” She stumbled for a comparison. “Like a really hot guy kisses.”

I laughed but then my head came back to the unfinished timeline of their encounter. I was in it now.

“Okay, okay. So… did you guys… have sex?” The word felt explicit on my tongue, and that embarrassed me. If everyone in the world already thought I was having sex with Merrick, it shouldn’t feel that weird for me to say the word out loud about someone else. But it still did.

“No,” she said, her voice barely above a whisper. “He… couldn’t do it.” Her brow furrowed and she looked at me, hoping that was enough information for me to go on. It wasn’t.

“What do you mean? Like he wasn’t ready? Or it was against his religion or something?” The idea of Drake having any of those hang-ups seemed very unlikely.

“No. I mean. He couldn’t… you know… get…” She leaned into my ear to deliver the final word in ultimate secret. “Hard.”

I gasped and covered my mouth, looking her in the eye for final confirmation of what I’d just heard. “Seriously?”

She nodded.

“Is that even an issue for teenage guys?” I stammered. “I mean, aren’t they just walking boners at our age.” It was official. My head had entered the gutter. I blamed Danielle for taking me there.

“Exactly. That’s why it was so weird.” The blushing grin on her face softened into a frown. She ran her top teeth over her bottom lip. She looked worried.

“So. What happened?” I asked, trying to nudge what must have been the more uncomfortable part of the story. If that was even possible.

“He got really upset,” she said. “Like, he started crying. I tried to make him feel better. I told him it wasn’t a big deal, and we could try again another time if he wanted to. But he just got more upset. And then he got mad. At me. He said it was my fault. And that pissed me off, so I called him an asshole and well… you guys saw the rest, I guess.”

“Woah.” There was no other response for what I was hearing.

“And I still don’t know what happened with him and Merrick after that,” she said. “People have been talking, but I don’t know what to believe. I followed Drake to the garage, and he was just crying. Hard. Like he couldn’t stop. I was really scared because I didn’t know what could have made him so upset. And then you came back and punched him, and it was like the world was ending.” She put her hands over her face. “I’m never having another party in my life.”

I was quiet for a minute. Trying to piece together her events at the party with mine. Drake had acted so… not like Drake when he was talking to Merrick. Even in my drunken state, I knew he wasn’t himself. Was it all because he wasn’t able to make something happen with Danielle?

“Wait,” I said suddenly. “Why did you tell people Drake attacked you?”

Her face shifted to guilt. “I don’t know,” she said timidly.

“You don’t know?” I shamed her. “Danielle, people are calling him a rapist. That’s serious. And it turns out it’s not even close to true. Why would you do that?”

“I didn’t say he raped me,” she said. “I said he got a little too aggressive, that’s all. But somebody twisted it and passed it off as something worse.”

“You still lied, Danielle. Why didn’t you just tell the truth? Or how about don’t say anything. It’s no one’s business what you and your boyfriend do with each other.”

“I know. I feel really bad about it.”

“Not bad enough,” I demanded. When did I start defending Drake in this situation?! “You need to set everyone straight. And soon. Drake’s leaving school - like forever. You can’t let people think that stuff about him before he leaves. That’s not fair.” I’d lost my capacity for rational thought. The universe was inside out and backwards.

She nodded. “I will,” she said.

“Good.”

Danielle took a deep breath and then turned to open the window shades behind her. I guess the time for secrecy was over.

“Are you and Drake going to stay friends?” I asked. If they did, she would probably be the only friend he had left.

“No,” she said matter-of-factly.

“Why not?” I asked, right back to being disappointed in her callousness.

“Well, we weren’t really friends before we got together.” She shrugged. “So, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to be friends now, does it?”

I just felt sorry for her. “I guess not,” I said.

After Danielle went home, I ran my pillowcases through the wash with peppermint soap. And that night I buried my face in one and hugged the other one close to me as I drifted off to sleep. I thought about Merrick, and I ached to be with him again.

I knew he was thinking about me too and that made it easier. But it still hurt to be apart.

I made my nightly wish for him to get better soon. And I made a promise to myself to stay friends with him, no matter what. Even if it turned out all he could ever do was kiss me. Even if he never kissed me. It didn’t matter.

He was my best friend.

And that was going to be forever.

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“It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You” is a coming-of-age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read. If you’re enjoying this story, I do hope you’ll find a way to let me know, and consider sharing it with others. Share

A band of romantic perverts and emotional heroes navigate senior year on a journey of self-discovery ripe with new experiences, unexpected connections, and a crap-ton of drama.

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