Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amber Marshall's avatar
Amber Marshall
2d

Hmm, performance anxiety? Or maybe Drake isn't so into girls? Maybe he's actually into Merrick? 🤔

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
2dEdited

"I’d started washing my sheets in Merrick’s soap so I could smell him every night. It wasn’t weird." ha ha ha. No it wasn't weird -- if you were 16 years old. Drake has a secret he is not dealing with very well. He'll figure it out. Can Danielle set the record straight with all the blamers? Once a rumor is out there, that is a near impossibility...

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meg Oolders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture