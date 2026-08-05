Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
5h

Whew...thank you for the progress of these two kids. So hard to be a teen...🥹🩷

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Amber Marshall's avatar
Amber Marshall
6h

Called it. Poor kid. 😔

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