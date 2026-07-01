Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

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Ofifoto1's avatar
Ofifoto1
5d

A brilliant chapter. I am desperate to learn the back story of Drake and Merrick and how Annie can mend what's now broken. My heart is heavy, because I'm so invested in these characters.

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1 reply by Meg Oolders
Francesca Bossert's avatar
Francesca Bossert
5d

Gosh, it makes me feel fortunate that I never went through stuff like this, nor - as far as I know did my kids. I want to know what happens next.

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1 reply by Meg Oolders
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