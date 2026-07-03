It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. New chapters of Annie and Merrick’s story will post every Wednesday morning. Dive in anytime or join the journey from page one.

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»Trigger Statement«

Chapter Twenty-Two

“Why did you do that?”

I’d finally caught up to Merrick, walking shirtless down the sidewalk.

“What?” He kept walking.

“Why did you let Drake get to you like that?”

“I don’t know, Annie.” He stopped short and turned to face me. “Maybe because it’s not that hard to get to me. And I’m tired of pretending that it is.”

I couldn’t stop staring at his skin. The round raised scars. The twisted waves of damaged flesh across his stomach.

“What are you looking at?” he demanded. His eyes locked onto mine.

“Nothing,” I said, trying not to look as shaky as I felt.

“Bullshit.”

“I’m sorry,” I said. “I didn’t know.” I lowered my eyes, ashamed.

“And now you do.” His voice was bitter. Tired and strained. “So, now what? Are you going to run? Like everyone else?”

I was silent.

“Just run then, Annie. Run back to your shallow friends who can’t see past your face. You’re more like them than you are like me anyway.”

I bristled at what my impaired brain heard as an insult. “What does that mean?”

“Nothing.” He turned away and started walking.

“Is that why you started talking to me?” I accused, keeping in lock step with him as he tried to escape.

“Forget it.”

“No! I won’t forget it.” I grabbed his elbow and forced him to turn around. “Why are you friends with me, Merr?”

His eyes were on his shoes. He crossed his arms over his torso, but it did nothing to hide the horror painted across his body. “Because…”

“Because you wanted someone around that was as hideous as you. Admit it.”

His eyes met mine. I was too stupid to see what was in them. Or I saw it too late. But the sour taste in my mouth should have been a warning. That I was saying all the wrong things. The bully in me had taken over. “Admit it! You needed another freak around to make you feel better about yourself. That’s all this was.”

He unfolded his arms and balled his fists at his sides. His chest rose and fell with each shallow breath he took. His eyes started to glisten and he gritted his teeth against what they were trying to do.

“What the hell is wrong with you?” His voice broke and the tears he was holding back started to fall.

My chest tightened. What the hell was wrong with me?

“I’m sorry. I didn’t mean that,” I said quickly, trying to regain my senses.

“Yes, you did,” he said. “You meant it. You’re just like everyone else, Annie. Good for you. It’s what you wanted all along, isn’t it? To be like everyone else?”

“No.”

“I liked you, Annie. Do you get that? I liked you. And I wanted to see you. And know you. That’s why I wanted to be your friend.” His face twisted in despair as more tears fell over his cheeks. “I’m not a freak,” he cried.

“I know you’re not,” I pleaded.

“Then why would you make me feel like one?”

He tried to cover himself with his hands again, but it was hopeless, and it just brought on more tears. He turned to walk away, and I reached out for him. My fingertips grazed his right shoulder.

“Don’t touch me!” He whirled around and his face was angry. “It hurts when you touch me. I wasn’t born like this, Annie. And I didn’t do this to myself. This was done to me. And it hurt. More than I want to remember. And more than I’ll ever be able to forget. But it’s nothing compared to this. To today. This is the worst I’ve ever felt in my life. And you did that.”

“Merr. I’m sorry.”

“Don’t talk to me again,” he sobbed. “Please. This was a mistake. I get that now.”

He turned and stepped off the sidewalk, crossing the street.

“Where are you going?”

“Nowhere, Annie. It’s where I belong.”

I watched him disappear into the line of trees and then listened to his footsteps until they were too far away to hear. I swallowed a hard lump in my throat and brought my hand to my face, feeling my own imperfections. I didn’t hate them anymore. And I knew why. Because Merrick showed me I didn’t have to. But now there was something else I hated about myself. I hated my heart.

No. That wasn’t it.

I hated that I didn’t have one.

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Danielle was waiting by the gate when I returned to the party, alone.

“Annie, I think something is wrong with Drake,” she said. “I’m really worried about him.”

I pushed past her, heading toward the garage. She hurried along behind me, twittering like a mother hen, fretting over her poor, defenseless boyfriend.

“Is Merrick okay?” she asked.

“Probably not,” I said, choking on the truth in the words.

I veered into the garage and saw Drake leaning over the pool table. I grabbed an empty shot glass off the table next to me and hurled it at the side of his head. There was the thud of the thick glass against his skull, a yell, and the shattering of glass on the cement floor.

“Jesus, Annie! What’s the matter with you?” Danielle gasped.

Drake was bent over, holding his hand over his head. “Annie wait, I’m sor-”

He tried to stand up and I swung my arm around and slapped him hard across the cheekbone. He whimpered and cowered like a dog, falling to one knee. He still wasn’t low enough. I curled my hand into a fist and slammed it into his nose and teeth. There was a gut-wrenching crack as a searing pain shot through my hand and into my forearm.

He was on the ground, blood flowing from his nose and mouth, crying. My hand couldn’t make another fist, so I went at him with words.

“Who the fuck do you think you are!?” I screamed at him. Rage had taken over everything. My voice. My body. My thoughts. There was nothing else. “Answer me!”

“Nobody,” he cried.

I needed him lower. I spit on him. My saliva, tinged pink from the toxic punch, landed on his ear. He didn’t wipe it away. “Say it again,” I seethed.

He curled into a ball and sobbed into his blood-soaked hands. “Nobody.”

I felt Danielle’s shaking hands on my shoulders, pulling me away from Drake. I turned around to face my audience, which had grown.

“If anything happens to him…” my voice caught in my throat and my eyes filled with tears. “Oh my god, Danielle. What if he does something?” I let her hug me, but it didn’t make me feel any better. Nothing would make me feel better except seeing Merrick, safe and undamaged by Drake’s cruelty and the brutality of my own words.

“It’ll be okay,” she said softly.

“You don’t know that,” I cried. She squeezed me tighter. Drake’s sobs were slowing, but he was still on the ground. No one was ready to help him. Not even Danielle.

“I need to call my parents,” she said. It was first smart thing she’d suggested in weeks, and it was oddly comforting. “This is getting really out of hand.”

I nodded. “Can I call my dad first?” I asked.

She led me by the arm that wasn’t throbbing in pain out of the garage and into her house. I called home and my dad picked up, panic in his voice.

“Annie?”

“Hi Dad,” I said, unable to hide the fear in my voice.

“Where are you?”

“Danielle’s,” I said. “Something happened.”

He sighed, relieved that I was somewhere familiar and making the right choice to call home when something wasn’t right.

“I’ll be right there,” he said.

I hung up and thought about calling Laura. But I didn’t want to worry her if there was nothing to worry about.

Then I prayed to God there was nothing to worry about.

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“It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You” is a coming-of-age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read. If you’re enjoying this story, I do hope you’ll find a way to let me know, and consider sharing it with others. Share

HEART. HURT. HUMOR. HORMONES.

THAT’S WHAT YOUNG LOVE STORIES ARE MADE OF.

YOUR NEXT CULT FAVORITE ARRIVES FEBRARY 2027.

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