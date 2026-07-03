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Stock Fiction

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Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders
3dEdited

Bonus chapter for you all today!! And another on the way for Sunday!! 🍏💜🍏💜

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
3d

"And I didn’t do this to myself. This was done to me." Oh my. What an unexpected twist! Thanks for the quick posting on this one, Meg.

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