It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. New chapters of Annie and Merrick’s story will post every Wednesday morning. Dive in anytime or join the journey from page one.

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»Trigger Statement«

Chapter Twenty

“You guys had a fight. Big deal,” Danielle said, her eyes half closed, as we sat with our legs tangled together in the same bean bag chair.

I couldn’t stop crying, so I’d decided to let Danielle spout her nonsense as we watched Drake and Travis play pool intoxicated, which was kind of funny. Drake was actually less of an asshole drunk. At least I think he was. I’m not sure he knew I was sitting in the same room with him, even when he slunk over after every shot and tried to grab Danielle’s chest in celebration.

“If I win, I get to take you upstairs,” he slurred at her. “And your friend can come, too.”

I knew Merrick hadn’t left the party. I kept catching him looking at me from across the patio. He even wandered into the garage at one point but turned on his heels when he saw who I was with.

The punch had muddled my thinking enough that I couldn’t remember what I’d actually said to him. I just knew it was mean. Really mean. Like … awful.

I didn’t know what to do. It had been so long since I’d snapped at someone like that. Dug my nails into their weak spot and held on until I knew they felt it. I felt sick. And not just because of the revoltingly sweet cocktail I’d been consuming too quickly. But because I didn’t want to be sitting in the garage with Danielle, Drake, and Travis. I wanted to be somewhere with Merrick, not caring what other people thought when they saw us.

But I’d veered too far off the rails to recover. I knew he was only still there to look out for me and that made me feel more guilty. I wished he would just go home so my heart wouldn’t have to break every time I felt his worried eyes on me.

Drake won his pool game against Travis. Or he said he did. Travis couldn’t remember if he was stripes or solids, so he just said, “whatever” and stumbled out of the garage. Drake tried to slide between Danielle and me on the undersized beanbag chair. I took it as my cue to leave and rolled off my side and onto the floor. The room took a half spin as I righted myself and got to my feet.

I could hear Drake breathing heavily and Danielle making soft moaning sounds as I walked out into the late afternoon sun, too tipsy to remember my one reason for attending the party. I was supposed to be watching out for Danielle. And I had just left her in the clutches of a very drunk Drake with deviant intentions.

A group of kids had dragged their lounge chairs in a circle next to the pool and I went over to join them. Merrick was sitting alone in the same chair I’d tried to kiss him in. My stomach turned over and I ignored what looked like a nonverbal invitation to go over and talk to him. I settled in between Penelope Sawyer and that Sarah girl who’d given me the pity stare at lunch.

“What are you guys doing?” I asked, my voice louder than I wanted it to be.

“Truth or dare,” Sarah said, grinning. “Are you in?”

“Yes,” I said without thinking or caring.

“Amazing. And what about your sun-kissed sweetie over there?” She craned her head over the group and shouted to Merrick. “Hey Merrick, truth or dare, are you in?”

I closed my eyes and waited for his answer.

“No thanks,” he said. I exhaled, relieved. Merrick had too many truths. And there were too many ways he could be dared into revealing them. Even in my buzzed state, I wanted to protect him from jerks. That made me feel better about what I had said to him. A little.

I didn’t get called out to tell a truth or be daring right away. First Travis had to admit that he’d masturbated three times that day. Then Chris got dared to kiss Brittany. I thought he would freeze up and blush himself to death at the idea, but he just pulled his glasses off, hooked her around the waist and kissed her. And it wasn’t a quick kiss either. They were pretty much making out in front of us until Sarah dumped her ice water over their heads to break them up. Chris was flushed, but happy, and Brittany looked like she could barely breathe, in a good way. I felt a pang of jealousy. Or maybe it was nausea.

“Annie.”

“Huh, what?”

“Truth or Dare?”

“Truth.” My brain didn’t actually make the choice. My mouth did.

“Are you screwing Merrick Iverson?”

I looked around at everyone’s expectant faces and commenced disappointing them.

“No,” I said.

“Have you fooled around at least?” Someone else was asking the question this time, but my eyes were too fuzzy to find them.

“No.”

“But you guys have kissed, right?” The question baton had been passed to Penelope beside me.

My eyes started to tear, and my chest tightened. It was none of their business. I didn’t want them to know we hadn’t kissed. Because I wanted to be able to tell them that we had. I was getting ready to lie, even though Merrick was in ear shot. I knew he would back up my story. Just like I let him cheat off me in biology. Because that’s what best friends do.

“YOU’RE SUCH AN ASSHOLE!”

Everyone’s head turned toward the garage just as Danielle came running out with her arms crossed over her bare chest. She scrambled up the steps of her back porch and into the house, slamming the door behind her.

Drake appeared next, stumbling out of the garage with his shorts undone. “FUCK YOU!” He shouted up at the closed door. Then he zipped himself up and swayed back toward the garage.

“Um… okay, that was nuts,” Penelope laughed. “Where were we?”

“Getting Annie and Merrick to kiss.” My head jerked toward the direction of the voice, shocked to find it belonged to Chris. He shrugged.

“Hey, Merrick,” Penelope called over the heads in the circle. “Truth or Dare?”

I wanted him to say he wasn’t playing. To just get up and walk away. Leave the party. Go home. But he didn’t.

“Dare,” he said.

“We dare you to kiss Annie,” Penelope goaded. “And make it a good one.”

He didn’t hesitate. He stood up and started walking toward us. I panicked. This was wrong. This wasn’t what I wanted. And I knew it wasn’t what he wanted. So why was he doing it?

He stepped inside the circle and over to me. He took both of my hands and pulled me up to standing. The world tipped and I shut my eyes over the moment of dizziness. I didn’t want to be drunk when Merrick kissed me. I didn’t want him to kiss me in front of all those people. People who didn’t know how important the moment was for him. For me. For us.

I wanted someone to put a stop to it.

This didn’t feel right.

His hands touched my face and I looked up into his eyes. My breath caught in my chest.

What I saw in them wasn’t happiness. It wasn’t desire. It wasn’t love.

It was fear.

He wasn’t looking into the face of his best friend. Or even someone he wished was more than that. He was looking at a person who knew how to push his buttons and make him hurt. Because I knew his secrets and how to use them against him to get my way.

The only reason he was standing in front of me, ready to kiss me, was because he thought he had to. Because if he didn’t, I would take something from him. I would abandon him.

I wasn’t his best friend at all.

I was his bully.

I tried to tell him with my eyes that he didn’t have to kiss me. That he could take me home and we could spend the rest of the day talking and holding hands and doing what felt right.

He leaned forward and I felt the steady warmth of his breath on my lips and then the shock of someone’s body slamming into us.

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“It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You” is a coming-of-age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read. If you’re enjoying this story, I do hope you’ll find a way to let me know, and consider sharing it with others. Share

DIFFERENT BOOK. SAME PASSION.

SPARKLING NEW ROMANTIC TERRITORY.

FEBRARY 2027.

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