17 | Teaching to Learn

Welcome back to Talk Fiction, the podcast dedicated to entertainment media’s most overlooked underdogs: Fiction writers.

In our current self-made-business-focused era of creativity, almost anyone can (and will) call themselves a “teacher”, so long as there are “students” willing to sign up (and pay) for their lessons. But I can tell you from experience that not all writing teachers are created equal.

My guest today is a cut so far above the rest, I simply HAD to share her with you. Jolie Stekly is a teacher, consultant, and coach for authors writing books for children of all ages. A children’s book writer herself, she currently leads two certificate courses for The University of San Francisco’s MFA for Young Readers Program and is also the creator of several online courses for authors looking to start, enrich, or advance their careers in writing and publishing.

As a successful graduate of two of Jolie’s classes, I can honestly say that I have never been as consistently motivated or inspired to just write books as when I was under her wing. She is a treasured friend and mentor in my author story and I cannot recommend her enough.

I hope you’ll take the time to listen to our discussion, which covers Jolie’s fascinating journey from chalkboard-adoring youngster to beloved teacher of burgeoning storytellers. Whether you write children’s books or not, I’m certain you will be inspired by what she has to share.

And if you’ve been looking for a flexible summer writing class that combines in-depth character study with author mindset coaching: The deadline for Jolie’s self-guided, summer session of Write Story Right Mindset is June 30th, so if you’re quick about it, you can still grab a ticket!

Learn more and Register here!

Visit Jolie’s Website where you can learn about her 1:1 coaching services and sign up for her newsletter to stay up-to-date on future course offerings.

If you’re a fan of scary stories (or know someone who is) be sure to grab a copy of The Haunted States of America, featuring Jolie’s short story, Ghosts Around These Parts.

And if you ARE a children’s book author and are not already a member of SCBWI (Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators), I highly recommend joining their ranks along with Jolie and myself. 💜

SCBWI HOME

Stick around and Talk Fiction with us!

My guest and I will be standing by to field any questions or comments that came up for you while listening. If you’d rather ask a question off the air, feel free to hit reply to this email!

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-Meg O.

Music: Sub Arbore, written by C Torrey | A Torrey, performed by Two Days From Monday.