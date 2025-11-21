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Talk Fiction
12 | The Cult of Authenticity
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12 | The Cult of Authenticity

A pair of "boutique" novelists discuss writer’s block, platform fatigue, make-believe mentors, and the ever-forking road to publication.
Meg Oolders's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Meg Oolders and Mr. Troy Ford
Nov 21, 2025

Welcome back to Talk Fiction, the podcast dedicated to entertainment media’s most overlooked underdogs: Fiction writers.

In the hot seat this month is expat story-maker Troy Ford, creator of Ford Knows Books and author of Lamb: a novel in snapshots.

Troy and I had a rollicking chat, ripe with “air quotes,” about the undisclosed wear-and-tear many authors experience while building a “platform” from scratch, keeping it afloat, finding “success” and being “authentic” without relying solely on external validation or sacrificing their values.

Self-published authors take note! Troy has gobs of wisdom to share on his experience bringing Lamb into the world. Listen here! And be sure to check out The Road to Published series on his Substack for more inspiration.

Ford Knows Books
Essays, stories & curiosities | Home of the novel "Lamb" - "The Books We ❤️ Club" - and "The Road to Published" - the choose-your-own-adventure approach to writing and publishing books
By Mr. Troy Ford

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More wisdom from Troy Ford

Ford Knows Books
Slow Grow Your Substack
We watched one of those history shows awhile back about ways to die in Merry Olde England, and it was a treat. Apparently, drowning in the river due to sodden petticoats was quite commonplace, as was dying in a fire thanks to all the open flames…
Read more
2 years ago · 184 likes · 83 comments · Mr. Troy Ford
Ford Knows Books
Self-Publishing and the Quiet Power of Yes
Lamb publication day—June 3rd—is just around the corner, and I’ve been thinking a lot about how this might all go…
Read more
a year ago · 47 likes · 45 comments · Mr. Troy Ford
Ford Knows Books
Platform Schmlatform: An overwhelmed author's take
Ford Knows Books will observe “Summer Hours” for July/August—posts every other week…
Read more
a year ago · 33 likes · 24 comments · Mr. Troy Ford

And a little dose of fiction

Ford Knows Books
One Vin, Two Vin, Red Vin, Blue Vin
Ford Knows What’s What…
Read more
2 years ago · 39 likes · 43 comments · Mr. Troy Ford
Order LAMB!

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-Meg O.

Music: Sub Arbore, written by C Torrey | A Torrey, performed by Two Days From Monday.

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