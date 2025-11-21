12 | The Cult of Authenticity

Welcome back to Talk Fiction, the podcast dedicated to entertainment media’s most overlooked underdogs: Fiction writers.

In the hot seat this month is expat story-maker Troy Ford, creator of Ford Knows Books and author of Lamb: a novel in snapshots.

Troy and I had a rollicking chat, ripe with “air quotes,” about the undisclosed wear-and-tear many authors experience while building a “platform” from scratch, keeping it afloat, finding “success” and being “authentic” without relying solely on external validation or sacrificing their values.

Self-published authors take note! Troy has gobs of wisdom to share on his experience bringing Lamb into the world. Listen here! And be sure to check out The Road to Published series on his Substack for more inspiration.

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More wisdom from Troy Ford

And a little dose of fiction

Stick around and Talk Fiction with us!

My guest and I will be standing by to field any questions or comments that came up for you while listening. If you’d rather ask a question off the air, feel free to hit reply to this email or DM us!

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-Meg O.

Music: Sub Arbore, written by C Torrey | A Torrey, performed by Two Days From Monday.