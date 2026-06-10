Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

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Ofifoto1's avatar
Ofifoto1
Jun 10

That paragraph! Those words! I did not want this chapter to end. Next, please!

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1 reply by Meg Oolders
Amber Marshall's avatar
Amber Marshall
Jun 10

So sweet! 💖

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