Stock Fiction

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It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

Trailer and TOC 🍏
Meg Oolders's avatar
Meg Oolders

Welcome to Stock Fiction’s first ever serialized novel project! As we wait out the coming weeks and months in fevered anticipation of See Dot Smiles daring debut, I thought, what better way to keep us entertained and heart-centered than through a shared reading of one of my lesser known, but equally beloved, novels.

It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in homeroom. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are.

No filters. No curation. No do-overs. And no take-backs.

If this sounds like a world you remember well, or one you’d like to explore and know better, welcome!

I look forward to sharing Annie and Merrick’s story with you, and hope you will consider sharing it with others.

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If a gorgeous story about growing up, screwing up, standing up, and falling in love while tripping over your own hormone-laced heartstrings doesn’t appeal to you right now, you can always toggle of the “It’s Not Weird” section in your subscription settings. But I hope you’ll stick around and see what these kids have to learn from each other. And maybe learn something about yourself in the process. 💜

Below, you’ll find the book’s Table of Contents, so you never lose your way. And a link to a trigger statement for your consideration.

Archived chapters are now paywalled (upgrade your subscription to enjoy the book from page one!), but new chapters will be FREE for all to read until the story comes to a close! The best way to let me know you’re reading along each week is to let me know you’re reading along each week! 🙏🏻

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Photo by Anton Chernyavskiy on Unsplash

Trigger statement

Table of Contents

(To be updated as chapters are released. New chapters will land every Wednesday at 8am ET beginning on February 11, 2026)

01 | It's Not Weird To Say I Love You

01 | It's Not Weird To Say I Love You

Meg Oolders
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Feb 11
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02 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

02 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

Meg Oolders
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Feb 18
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03 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

03 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

Meg Oolders
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Feb 25
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04 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

04 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Mar 4
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05 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

05 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

Meg Oolders
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Mar 11
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06 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

06 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Mar 18
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07 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

07 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Mar 25
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08 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

08 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Apr 1
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09 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

09 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Apr 8
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10 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

10 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Apr 15
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11 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

11 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Apr 22
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12 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

12 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Apr 29
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13 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

13 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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May 6
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14 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

14 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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May 13
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15 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

15 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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May 20
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16 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

16 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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May 27
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17 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

17 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jun 3
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18 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

18 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jun 10
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19 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

19 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jun 17
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20 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

20 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jun 24
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21 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

21 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jul 1
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22 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

22 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jul 3
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23 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

23 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jul 5
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24 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

24 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jul 8
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25 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

25 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jul 15
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26 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

26 | It's Not Weird to Say I Love You

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Jul 22
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