Welcome to Stock Fiction’s first ever serialized novel project! As we wait out the coming weeks and months in fevered anticipation of See Dot Smile’s daring debut, I thought, what better way to keep us entertained and heart-centered than through a shared reading of one of my lesser known, but equally beloved, novels.

It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in homeroom. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are.

No filters. No curation. No do-overs. And no take-backs.

If this sounds like a world you remember well, or one you’d like to explore and know better, welcome!

I look forward to sharing Annie and Merrick’s story with you, and hope you will consider sharing it with others.

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If a gorgeous story about growing up, screwing up, standing up, and falling in love while tripping over your own hormone-laced heartstrings doesn’t appeal to you right now, you can always toggle of the “It’s Not Weird” section in your subscription settings. But I hope you’ll stick around and see what these kids have to learn from each other. And maybe learn something about yourself in the process. 💜

Below, you’ll find the book’s Table of Contents, so you never lose your way. And a link to a trigger statement for your consideration.

Archived chapters are now paywalled (upgrade your subscription to enjoy the book from page one!), but new chapters will be FREE for all to read until the story comes to a close! The best way to let me know you’re reading along each week is to let me know you’re reading along each week! 🙏🏻

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Trigger statement

Table of Contents

(To be updated as chapters are released. New chapters will land every Wednesday at 8am ET beginning on February 11, 2026)