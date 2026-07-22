Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

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Amber Marshall's avatar
Amber Marshall
5d

I admit I've never been in trouble like that but does the school really get this involved in things that don't even happen at school? I can imagine at least one person's parents telling them what happens off school grounds is none of their damn business.

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
5d

"I started the day with very low expectations. Apparently, they weren’t low enough." Great line!

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