It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. New chapters of Annie and Merrick’s story will post every Wednesday morning. Dive in anytime or join the journey from page one.

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Chapter Twenty-Six

Dread.

Gut twisting, inescapable dread.

I’d prayed for a case of the flu to find me overnight and render me unfit for school for several days, but no such luck. I woke up Tuesday morning in a standard haze that wasn’t enough of a symptom for my mother to let me stay home.

I stood in the shower, listening to the water pelt the plastic shopping bag I had secured around my cast. The only relief came from washing myself from head to toe - twice - with peppermint soap. I’d bartered a bottle from Laura in exchange for one night of babysitting the twins once my two-week grounding was over. She would have just given the soap to me, but I saw it as a sneaky way of helping her out, even though she’d told me I didn’t have to.

I cried for a few minutes in front of the mirror, but not because of my skin. I missed Merrick, and I didn’t want to be in school without him today, or any day, ever again. I didn’t want to go back to the way I used to be at school. Alone. Dodging insults. Avoiding… everyone. He’d saved me from all of that for weeks and now it would be like he’d never existed in my life at all.

I started the day with very low expectations. Apparently, they weren’t low enough.

“Hi.” Danielle plopped down beside me out of breath. I’d purposely sat in the front most bus seat, knowing she hated sitting so close to the bus driver, who smelled like bologna sandwiches and chewed sunflower seeds like a cow chewing cud.

I didn’t say hi back. I leaned my head against the window and wished for the bus driver to start spitting shells over his shoulder to scare her away.

“Did you get in trouble because of the party?” she asked. Just her mentioning that nightmare made my skin twitch with anger.

“Yep,” I said.

“Me too. I got grounded for a week.”

A week?! Was she kidding?

“What about you?”

“Two weeks,” I said.

Her face turned toward her lap. “Sorry.”

It wasn’t me being grounded she should be sorry for. I doubt that even occurred to her.

“Is he… is Merrick… okay?”

My muscles clenched and I wanted to spit fire at her. Instead, I stayed silent and hoped it was putting all sorts of horrifying images in her brain.

She suddenly reached over and took my hand in hers. It jolted me and I wanted to pull away, but she squeezed my fingers. I looked up to see her eyes were misted over with tears.

“I broke up with Drake,” she said. I rolled my eyes. Is that what she was upset about?

“Good,” I said coldly. I didn’t pull my hand away, but I let my fingers go limp, like they were the fingers of a dead person. I wished they were cold, too, to make the experience even more unpleasant for her.

“People are really mad,” she said softly. “At him. About what happened at the party.”

I felt something like hope in my chest. Maybe today wouldn’t be so shitty after all.

“It’s my fault they’re mad,” she said. “Because I said something. About him.”

“About who?” I asked, annoyed that she was being so cryptic. “Merrick?”

“No… Drake.” She suddenly looked behind her, like she was some kind of spy and she needed to make sure we weren’t being watched. “Can you ask your parents if I can sleepover this weekend?”

“What?! NO. I’m grounded. Thanks to you.” What the hell was she talking about? My palm was sweating in her hand. I pulled it away.

“Just ask them. Please. I need to talk to you about something. But until then… just…” She looked behind her again and then turned to me and whispered the next part. “You’re going to hear some things. Just don’t believe them until you talk to me. Okay?”

I glared at her. Her eyes were wet with guilty tears. She’d done something awful, that was clear. But whether or not I cared remained to be seen.

“Fine,” I said looking away. “Whatever.”

“Thank you,” she said. She put her arm around me in an awkward half hug and it took every ounce of self-control not to shove her off of me. She left me alone and headed for a seat farther away from the bologna man behind the wheel.

I hurried off the bus to avoid Danielle when we arrived at school. I headed straight for my locker. At least I thought it was my locker until I saw the group of people hovering around it looking concerned.

“Annie, hey.” Sarah stepped toward me and put her hand on my elbow gingerly, wincing as she looked down at my damaged wrist. “Are you okay?”

“Yeah,” I said slowly. Maybe I didn’t wake up yet. This was just a weird dream and any minute I would look down and realize I was naked and then I’d wake up in bed. Right?

“We’ve been really worried about you. And Merrick. Did you guys make it home okay on Sunday?”

I looked at the other faces floating around in front of my locker. Penelope, Chris and Brittany, and some other girl named Rachel I barely knew, wearing the same concerned face as the rest of them.

“Sort of,” I said, pushing past them to open my locker.

“Okay. Well, is he here today? We wanted to check in with him, too.” Sarah was scanning the hallway for Merrick. I wondered if she even remembered what he looked like. The whole thing felt hugely insincere.

“No,” I said bitterly. “He won’t be in school for the rest of the year.”

Penelope gasped.

“Oh my god,” Sarah cooed sweetly. “I’m so sorry, Annie.” She looked like she was going to hug me, so I filled my arms with textbooks I didn’t need to avoid her.

“Don’t worry, Annie,” Penelope said, fierce with entitlement. “We’re not going to let Drake get away with it. That guy is such an enormous asshole. If he shows his face at school today, he’s going to wish he hadn’t.”

“We’ve even got Travis on our side if you can believe that,” Sarah said proudly. “Can you believe that?”

“Maybe we can get him to kick Drake’s ass,” Brittany chimed in, smacking her gum. “Even though Annie already did a pretty decent job of that. Am I right?” She held her hand up in front of me like she was waiting for a high five. Chris’s cheeks went red with embarrassment for her.

“Yeah,” I said, repositioning my bag on my shoulder. “Thanks for checking in and everything. I should get to homeroom.”

“Okay,” Sarah said. “Sit with us at lunch today?” She looked hopeful. Penelope nodded in agreement with her.

I gave a cursory nod before closing my locker with a clang and pulling away from them. My skin felt clammy, and I was out of breath, as if I’d been holding it for the entire conversation. If you can even call it a conversation. Why was everyone suddenly so pro Merrick and Annie and so anti Drake? Drake had always been an asshole. Nothing he did at that party was even out of character for him. Except maybe the crying. They’d never had an issue with the way he was before. I was the one who did something out of character. I punched someone in the face. And that somehow got me popularity points and knocked Drake down to the bottom? I didn’t understand how this judgment system worked. I just knew I wasn’t interested in their pity, or their invitation to join them for lunch, or even their promise to make Drake suffer for what he did to Merrick. I didn’t care about any of it. I just wanted to get through the day without any more reminders of the shit show Danielle’s party was.

I stepped into homeroom and was sucker punched with biggest reminder yet.

Drake was sitting at his desk, scribbling in a notebook with his head tipped down, his forehead resting on his palm. The posture was an attempt to hide his face from view, but it wasn’t enough. His nose was swollen to twice its usual size and half covered with some kind of brace. It must have been necessary to hold the shattered pieces of bone in the right place while he healed. His right eye was blackened, and I imagined the other one was too. My stomach turned over on itself as I stood frozen in the doorway. I couldn’t look away.

I did that?

Several agitated people slipped past me as I blocked the door. No one said anything to me, but some of them had things to say to Drake. Whispered things, laden with profanity. And threats.

Drake shifted in his seat but kept his head down. The pencil trembled in his hand.

“Take your seat please, Miss Archer.” Ms. Davis’s voice at the front of the room snapped me out of my hypnosis. I walked shakily to my chair, feeling a momentary ache in my chest at the sight of Merrick’s empty seat. The ache tried to turn to fury toward Drake but was interrupted by a call over the speaker system.

“Would Annie Archer and Drake Fletcher please report to Principal Rehner’s office? Thank you.”

Drake slowly put his notebook away and stood up, hoisting his backpack onto his shoulder and heading toward the door. I cringed involuntarily as he passed me.

His eyes met mine for an instant and I knew he was just as baffled by our being called to the office as I was. I could also tell he was afraid. Of what, I didn’t know. Maybe me.

I let him get ten paces ahead of me in the hall before I started to follow him. I prayed to the flu gods to smite me with something sudden and debilitating before I reached the principal’s office. But I was denied.

I followed Drake into the office and we both sat down in front of the principal.

This is what I get for trying to fit in.

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Principal Rehner is a sadistic monster.

After she tore into Drake and me for twenty minutes about how our behavior toward each other was a disgrace to our school, our town, and humanity at large, she inflicted us with the most torturous punishment I could have imagined. She said, had we been on school grounds when the “fight” happened, she would have suspended both of us. Then she said detention would likely feel like a glorified study hall to us and therefore not sufficient punishment either. Instead, Drake and I were doomed to sit in her office every morning together during homeroom until we could discuss our differences with civility and then co-author a statement of intent for avoiding this kind of altercation with each other in the future. The statement would need to be signed by both of us at which point a copy would be placed in both of our permanent records.

Diabolical.

She underestimated our resolve, however, because for three mornings in a row, Drake and I didn’t so much as acknowledge the other’s presence, let alone talk to each other.

Principal Rehner stopped sitting in there with us after day two. I think she had better things to do, or more dangerous students to discipline. Either way, her absence made no difference in the atmosphere between Drake and me. We had nothing to say to each other.

On Thursday morning I got a strange feeling of relief when I stepped into the office. Even with Drake there, it felt like a sanctuary. A respite from the rumors and fake gestures of concern. People kept asking me about Merrick and it was wearing on me. I couldn’t even talk to him, so I didn’t know how he was doing, and it made me feel helpless. And really sad.

Drake’s shoulders were less rigid by day four of our punishment. Like he was starting to trust I wasn’t going to punch his teeth in the minute the principal left the room. And I stopped worrying he was going to say something shitty to me about Merrick. Or my face. Or about Danielle.

She had told me not to believe what I heard about Drake at school. Or at least to wait until I talked to her about it before I held anything against him. So, when I started to hear people calling Drake a rapist, I swallowed the bile in the back of my throat and remembered the guilty look on Danielle’s face on the bus. She had told a lie about him. And it was a scary lie. One that could pretty much ruin his reputation forever and I was dying to know what possessed Danielle to say that about him.

Still, if I found out Drake had done anything to Danielle that wasn’t entirely consensual, I would have had no problem re-breaking his nose for him and becoming the most popular girl in school at the same time.

On Friday, Principal Rehner was getting fed up with us and told us we had two options: We could have our signed statement to her by the end of the day Monday OR we could serve a two day in school suspension and have a meeting with her and both of our parents. She stormed out in a huff and left us to the quiet of our sanctuary to weigh the options.

Drake’s voice was timid. “Do you think we should-”

“No,” I cut him off.

He went quiet and we sat out the rest of homeroom in perfect silence.

At lunch I told Danielle that my parents wouldn’t let her sleepover that weekend, but she could come over for Sunday breakfast if she wanted to. Honestly, my mom had to convince my dad to let her come at all. He was pretty pissed off at her for being so reckless throwing that party. And I was too. I just wanted to get to the bottom of the Drake bullshit so I could decide if I had the will to have one discussion with him, or at the very least write something passable and force him to sign it. I really didn’t care about being suspended. Without Merrick around I cared about very little. But I could not handle the thought of my dad in a meeting with the principal and Drake’s parents. The embarrassment of that would be beyond anything I could survive.

I stopped by my locker at the end of the day. My heart leapt into my throat at the sight of the note. But my brain had done a stupid thing and let me believe somehow that Merrick had found a way to get a note in my locker from his mysterious new residence. I was even more disheartened when I saw who the note was from.

I crumpled up the note and threw it in the nearest trash can.

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