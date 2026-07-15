Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ofifoto1's avatar
Ofifoto1
3d

So many "if only" moments in Merrick's past. Laura showed a lot of trust in Annie here.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meg Oolders
Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
4d

" ... a small bite of ice cream. It was ceremonial." I am well-acquainted with ceremonial ice cream.... Nice touch, Meg. This story is unfolding so tenderly...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meg Oolders
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meg Oolders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture