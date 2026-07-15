It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. New chapters of Annie and Merrick’s story will post every Wednesday morning. Dive in anytime or join the journey from page one.

<Previous | First | Next >

Chapter Twenty-Five

I was glad when Laura let me stay at her house for a little while. We went back to pick up my clothes and she invited me to join her for a bowl of chocolate ice cream before she took me home. I knew I shouldn’t have any. But I did anyway.

She was quiet for a long time, and it made me anxious. I thought we should be talking to keep ourselves from thinking too many scary things.

“The place he’s going … is he going to be unhappy there?” I finally asked.

She cleared he throat. “He’d rather be home,” she said. “But it’s an okay place. He’ll be okay.” She didn’t sound convinced and that made me more anxious.

“What are they going to do to him?” I could hear the panic in my voice. Laura could too.

She smiled. “Don’t worry, Annie. It’s not like an asylum. They won’t be giving him shock treatments or anything like that.”

My shoulders dropped down from my ears, and I exhaled.

“Last time he came home and told me the whole thing was kind of like camp,” she said. “But with a lot more therapy.”

“Oh. Okay,” I said, taking a small bite of ice cream. It was ceremonial. I really didn’t have the stomach for it.

“He’s going to do a lot of talking and they’re going to do a lot of listening. And then they’re going to work together to make sure this doesn’t happen again.” She pressed her hands over her face and leaned back in her chair. She glanced behind her at the clock on the kitchen stove. “I should get you home soon,” she said, tiredly. “My girls will be home in a couple of hours, and I haven’t even thought about dinner.”

Laura always felt so young and energetic to me. But in that moment, she seemed older. And more alone.

“I want to help you,” I said.

“With what, dinner?” She smiled hopefully and slid a spoonful of ice cream into her mouth.

“No. I mean sure, if you want. But I meant… I want to help out while Merrick’s away. I know you count on him a lot to take care of things here when you’re at work. And I want to do that for you. Until he comes home.”

She sighed and squeezed my arm. “That’s really sweet, Annie. Thank you. But the truth is, I was asking way too much of Merrick. It wasn’t his responsibility to be here all the time and keep my life together. It wasn’t even his choice to live here with us.”

“Where was he going to live?” I asked, coming to her defense. “His dad didn’t want him anymore. He’s better off with you anyway.”

She frowned and brought her hand to her face. She pinched the bridge of her nose and took a deep breath. “That’s not true,” she said.

“Yes, it is,” I said. “Merrick told me.”

“He told you what I told him,” she said quietly, dragging her spoon over the surface of the ice cream in the carton between us. “Because that’s the truth he knows. But it’s not the whole truth.”

I held my breath. I wasn’t sure I could hear any more secrets about Merrick’s life. I was already so terrified for him. About what had already happened and about how the next few months were going to be for him, away from home and the people who loved him.

“I moved here when Melody died,” she said. “Merrick’s mom. It was early in my divorce, and I just thought it would be good to get a fresh start. And it meant I could be here to look out for her boys. And I tried, but it was hard. Being a single mom is really hard. I got so busy with my girls and my new job. I couldn’t do everything. I couldn’t be everywhere. So, I didn’t see what was happening to them.” She shifted in her chair and crossed her arms in front of her chest.

“Merrick’s dad, Dominic, called me the night Billy was arrested. He was hysterical. I couldn’t get a full story out of him on the phone, so I went to meet him at the hospital. I saw Merrick and… I went insane, Annie. I was so angry. I was angry at myself for not taking better care of my nephews. I was angry at Dominic for letting Billy mutilate his little brother under his own roof.”

I cringed at the word mutilate. It was so visceral, and it made my whole body hurt for Merrick. And for Laura, whose eyes were brimming with tears.

“I waited until Dominic left the hospital and then I called a lawyer. We put together a case. Neglect and child endangerment. I wanted full custody of Merrick. Dominic didn’t fight me on it because he knew he’d lose. But he begged me to let him see Merrick. And I wouldn’t. And I haven’t. For three years.” She sighed and wiped away a row of tears from her cheek. “And I lied to Merrick. I told him his dad didn’t want him. But that’s not true. His dad loves him. More than anything in the world. And I know Merrick loves his dad because he’s a good man. And if Merrick had gone to him the first time Billy hurt him, Dominic would have put a stop to it. Immediately. But Merrick didn’t do that. Because he was protecting his big brother.” She started laughing, but when I looked at her, her face was gripped by sadness and more tears were falling. “God, men are just so damn stupid sometimes, I can’t stand it. Why can’t they just talk to each other like women do? For fuck’s sake!” She grabbed the spoon out of the soupy mess of chocolate ice cream still in the carton and shoved a dripping heap of it into her mouth.

“Anyway,” she mumbled over the mouthful, “I’m just about ready to bottom out with guilt over kidnapping Merrick and holding him hostage for years, because I’m pretty sure he would have had an easier time dealing with everything if he was living with his dad. It would have been good for both of them. To have each other. And I took that away from them.” She tossed her spoon back into the carton. “I suck.”

It felt like our roles had switched and I was supposed to be the reassuring adult, but I wasn’t really sure how to do that. “I think Merrick is happy living with you,” I said.

“Merrick can make himself happy anywhere,” she said. “He’s good at seeing the best in everyone and making the best of a shitty situation. It’s how he’s survived his whole messed up life so beautifully. But it didn’t have to be this bad for him. I think if I’d let him work through things with his dad instead of interfering, he would have been better sooner. But I guess I’ll never know.”

She stood up and cleared away the ice cream carton and spoons. I watched her wash her hands with peppermint soap at the sink and the aroma wafted across the room to me. My heart felt heavy in my chest. How was I going to survive the end of school and most of the summer without him? How was Laura going to survive?

“Can I see a picture of him?” I asked suddenly, not certain where the inkling came from.

“Of who?”

“Merrick’s dad,” I said.

“Sure.” She walked to the living room and crouched down in front of a low bookcase next to the TV. She came back with a brown leather photo album. “Get ready to have your mind blown,” she grinned.

She set the album down in front of me and opened it to the first page. I gasped. It was a wedding photo of Merrick’s parents. Merrick’s mom looked just as pretty as she did in the other pictures I’d seen. The shocking part was that the man next to her could have been Merrick, accept his hair and eyes were darker. But otherwise, it was like looking at my best friend.

“They look so young,” I said, leaning in closer to examine their happy faces. I could still see Merrick in his mother’s eyes and the color of her hair. He was like a perfect blend of the two of them.

“They were young,” Laura said. “They got married when they were eighteen. You can’t tell from that picture, but Mel is pregnant with Billy. Five months along.”

My eyes widened. “She got pregnant in high school?!”

Laura laughed. “Yeah. That happens sometimes. Now you know why I get weird about you kids being safe with each other. Babies are amazing, but they change your life forever. And they’re way easier to make than you think.”

I giggled. It was slightly less embarrassing having Laura get on my case about safe sex than my own parents. But I still felt like I needed to remind her that Merrick and I weren’t in danger of making any life changing mistakes together.

“We’re just friends. But I get it,” I said.

“You’re just friends who are in love with each other you mean.”

My heart skipped and my mouth fell open, speechless. She smiled knowingly. Then she looked back at the photo album and turned the page to more pictures of Merrick’s parents. At the beach. At the top of a mountain. Around a campfire.

“Mel and Dom were best friends all through middle school. And then one day – they were something else. No one was really surprised. It was hard to imagine either of them ending up with someone else. I remember asking my sister what changed between them, and she said, nothing. They’d always loved each other, but now they just had more ways to show it. Of course, one of those ways made them parents way too young, but hey, everybody slips up.

“I think they handled it all so well because they were such good friends. They were careful with each other. And I guess I see that with you and Merrick, too. That’s all I’m saying.”

I felt a pang of guilt. Merrick had always been careful with me. But I hadn’t been careful. I had been reckless with his feelings and now we were both suffering for it.

“Just don’t let me or anyone else tell you what you’re doing with each other,” she said. “That’s for you guys to figure out. Don’t get hung up on labels or rules for other people’s benefit. Do what feels right and keep taking care of each other and you guys will be fine.” She closed the album and stood up to return it to the shelf. “Just don’t have sex until you’re thirty,” she called over her shoulder.

“Oh my god!” I covered my face with my hands and blushed down to my toes.

<Previous | First | Next >

Leave a comment

“It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You” is a coming-of-age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read. If you’re enjoying this story, I do hope you’ll find a way to let me know, and consider sharing it with others. Share

A refreshingly inclusive love story with something to say.

Just in time.

February 9, 2027

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

Leave a comment