It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. New chapters of Annie and Merrick’s story will post every Wednesday morning. Dive in anytime or join the journey from page one.

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»»Trigger Statement««

Chapter Twenty-Four

I could see him sitting up in the hospital bed through the narrow window in the door. His head was down. His hands in his lap. Still.

I opened the door and stepped inside. I tried not to make any noise, which was stupid. He knew it was me. Laura told him I was coming in to see him.

My chest was tight, and it was hard to take full breaths as I walked over and sat in the chair beside him. The room was bare. Nothing but the bed he was sitting in. And the chair I was sitting in. No table. No TV. No curtain over the one window. White walls. Empty. Empty except for us.

“I brought flowers, but-”

“They wouldn’t let you bring them in,” he said. His voice was soft and gravelly. He didn’t look up from his hands. “They won’t let me have anything I might hurt myself with.”

I tried to imagine how anyone could hurt themselves with flowers. I suppose if they wanted to badly enough, a person could hurt themselves with almost anything.

I glanced at Merrick’s right arm, bandaged at the wrist. My throat seized up and I swallowed back the lump in my throat.

“Merr, I’m really sorry,” I whispered.

“For what?”

“For everything,” I said. “For the things I said.”

“Which things?”

Did he want me to say them again? I wasn’t going to say them again.

“Any of the things that hurt you,” I said. “I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Why I say such awful things to people. I don’t mean it. I didn’t mean it. I’m sorry. If I knew what I said was going to make you start-”

“You think you did this to me?” He finally looked up at my face and my heart wanted to break. “This is who I am, Annie. I’m a freak,” he said coldly. “You said it yourself and you’re right.”

“No, I’m not. You’re not. Stop saying that,” I pleaded. “It’s not true.”

“I didn’t want to be like this, Annie. I promise. He made me like this.” His voice cracked and he swallowed hard. “To punish me.”

“What? Who did? Drake?” I started to panic. I didn’t think I could handle hearing what he was about to tell me.

He shook his head. “Billy.” His hand went to his eyes, and he pressed his fingers into them to stop his tears.

“Hey,” I said nervously. “You don’t have to tell me anything. I don’t want you to be upset.”

“I’m already upset,” he cried softly. “I’m always upset. And I want to tell you, because… I don’t want to be alone with it anymore.”

I took a breath and tried to stop my hands from shaking. “Okay,” I said.

He wiped a tear from his cheek and rubbed his palms over his thighs before clasping his hands in his lap again.

“My dad pretty much checked out when my mom died,” he said, his voice a little steadier. “He still got out of bed and went to work and bought groceries, but that was really it. He didn’t talk to us. He didn’t make sure we were going to school or eating lunch or taking showers. I still did all that stuff, because I knew my mom would want me to keep doing that stuff. But Billy just quit. He quit all of it. He quit school. He quit taking care of himself. And he quit taking care of me. Because he hated me. He blamed me for Mom dying.” He took a shuddering breath and I wanted to reach for him. But I didn’t.

“I used to wake up in the middle of the night and find him in my room,” he said. “He’d just be sitting there, staring at me. He wouldn’t say anything. But once I knew he was there, I couldn’t fall back to sleep. I was too afraid of what he would do to me.

“He started taking drugs. And smoking. I’d wake up in a cloud of smoke, and I would be scared our house was burning down. But it was just him. Sitting there. Staring at me and smoking. And then he would…” His hands clenched into fists. “He would put his cigarettes out on me.”

My hand covered my mouth, stifling the horrified gasp that tried to escape. I wanted to say something, but I couldn’t find words. Merrick’s eyes were filling with tears, but he didn’t try to stop them.

“He covered my mouth when he did it, so I couldn’t scream. I was so afraid of him, Annie. And he knew that. He wanted me to be afraid. He wanted to punish me.” His tears were falling heavily now and so were mine. I wanted to run out the door and find someone. Someone better than me to sit there with him and take care of him. But I was paralyzed.

“He kept coming to my room. Every night. Sometimes I would force myself to stay awake until he got there, because I thought it would be easier if I knew he was coming. But other nights I let myself fall asleep so that when I felt the burn of his cigarette and woke up, I could just pretend it was a bad dream.

“And then one night I woke up and he was there, but he wasn’t smoking. He had…” He suddenly reached out to me, and I instinctively stood up and let him take my good hand in his. His grip was so intense, I worried he might break one of my fingers. I gripped back and steadied him. “He had my mother’s curling iron. And it was hot. And that was the only time I fought back because it hurt so much I couldn’t stand it. I screamed like he was killing me because I thought he was going to kill me,” he sobbed. “I think he wanted to kill me. My dad came in and saw him and he finally woke up. He hit Billy until he wasn’t conscious anymore. And then he tried to hold me, but it hurt me too much, so he just cried. I’d never seen him cry like that before. Not even when Mom died. He called the police, and they came and took Billy away.

“My dad wouldn’t let me live with him after that. He said he’d failed me and my mother, and he couldn’t forgive himself. But I don’t think that’s why he did it. I think he couldn’t stand to look at me after what Billy did to me.”

I wanted to climb into the bed with him and hug him. To love him the way his father and his brother failed to. My dad was right. Merrick had been through hell. And now I knew why he would never talk about Billy. Why his aunt couldn’t hear his name without breaking down. And I was angry. I wanted to find his brother and torture him like he tortured Merrick. I hated having those thoughts, but they were there.

“He was sick, Annie,” he choked out. “He went crazy and now I’m going crazy, too. I don’t want to be like Billy,” he cried. “I don’t want to be like this. I just want to be like everyone else. Why can’t I just be like everyone else?”

He pulled his hand away and slid down on the bed, curling his knees up to his chest. His back was to me, and I blushed. Not because I could see his scars in the open space of his hospital gown, but because I could see his underwear. They were blue with a red waistband. They made him look young and small. Like the kid he still was. His shoulders shook as he sobbed, and I wanted to touch him. Just to remind him I was there.

I reached over and let my fingers brush the back of his hair. He exhaled and leaned his head back into my hand. I thought that must mean it felt good, so I kept my hand there, and for the next few minutes I combed his soft brown hair with my fingers, letting them graze the back of his neck and the very top of his back.

My skin felt warm. Not just in my fingers, but in my arms and my neck and my face. His breathing slowed, and for a moment I thought he’d fallen asleep. Then he turned over and faced me. He caught me in his hazel green eyes, and I realized I hadn’t said a word since he finished emptying his soul to me.

I cleared my throat. “When can you come back to school?” It was a stupid question. He wasn’t thinking about school. I was only thinking about when I would be able to see him again.

He sighed and looked sad. “September, if I’m lucky.”

My stomach twisted. “What do you mean? You’re not coming back this year?”

“I can’t,” he said. “I have to go stay somewhere for a while. Like a place for crazy people.” He smiled a little, but I know it was just to make me feel better.

“Can I visit you?” Everything that was coming out of my mouth was selfish. I knew that.

“No,” he said. “Just family is allowed.”

My eyes were filling up with frustrated tears. It wasn’t fair. “Well, can I write to you then?”

“No.”

“Why the hell not!?” I cried. “Are they afraid you’re going to hurt yourself with paper?”

He laughed softly. “That is something they have to be concerned about actually. But that’s not why you can’t write me.”

“Then why?” I asked, wiping my nose childishly on my arm.

“Because I don’t want you to,” he said.

I searched his face for a reason. I hoped he was joking. But he wasn’t.

“Why not?”

“Come on, Annie. I don’t want you to blow your whole summer worrying about me. I want you to have fun. And make friends and go to lame pool parties and all that crap you’re supposed to do in high school.”

“But I want to do that crap with you,” I sniffled miserably.

His brow furrowed and he looked away. “I’m sorry,” he said.

“What can I do, then?” I asked. “I need to do something. If I can’t see you and you won’t let me write to you, what can I do? I can’t do nothing, Merr. I just can’t.”

“Okay,” he said. “You can look out for my cousins for me, and my Aunt Laura while I’m gone. I was supposed to be around to help babysit this summer.” His face was stricken with guilt. “I was even going to get a job. You know, to help with bills and everything. Not that you have to give her money – that’s not what I meant-”

“Yes,” I assured him. “I’ll be there. For them. I’ll do whatever you would have done.”

“Thank you,” he sighed defeatedly.

He looked up at me and my heart fluttered. My hands tingled, like they wanted to be back in his hair, and I searched his face for a place to put my lips. Because there were suddenly too many places on his face that I wanted to put my lips. His forehead. His cheeks. His nose. His mouth.

“Do you know why I like you, Annie?”

I rejoined him in the reality of the moment and found him grinning at me.

“Why?”

“Because you make me feel like I’m just like everyone else.”

The door opening behind me sent a combined rush of relief and disappointment as Laura breezed in to tell us visiting hours were almost over. She gave Merrick a kiss on the forehead, and I shook off an annoying feeling of competitiveness. Aunts can kiss their nephews. That’s allowed.

She breezed back out, setting an invisible timer for us to say our goodbyes and for me to meet her out front.

“Wish me luck,” Merrick said.

“Good luck.” It wasn’t what I really wanted to say. “I’ll miss you.”

“No, you won’t.” He blushed.

“Screw you, I will too.”

He laughed and I started scanning his face again for landing zones. The flutter in my stomach was almost making me queasy, so I reached out to run my hand through his hair, just once. He closed his eyes as I did it and my heart ached in my chest.

“I…” My lips quivered as I fought back tears. “I care about you so much,” I said.

“Yeah. You must.” He reached over and gingerly touched the tips of my injured fingers. “I think Drake knows how much you care about me, too.”

I laughed, even though there was nothing funny about what I did to Drake.

“I care about you so much it makes me crazy.” He smiled sweetly. “But, you know… the good kind of crazy.”

I couldn’t stop myself. I leaned over and kissed him on the cheek. I lingered there, soaking up the warmth of his skin, until I felt his lips press against my cheek and his fingers brush my neck. It was excruciating to pull away. Knowing it could be months before we would be this close to each other again.

“Wow,” he said, his eyes tearing up again. “This generally sucks.”

I squeezed his hand and tried not to faint when he brought my fingers to his lips and kissed them. “Bye, Annie,” he whispered.

I turned away, miserable, and headed for the door.

“Hey,” he said. I turned back. “Seriously. Don’t think about me while I’m gone. Okay?”

I frowned.

“Promise?” he said.

I gritted my teeth and nodded.

“See you later,” he said, trying to hide the sadness in his voice.

“See you,” I said.

I closed the door behind me and headed down the corridor. It took three seconds for me to break my promise to Merrick. I thought about him all the way home. And I knew I wouldn’t stop. Not until he was back and we were together again.

And while he was gone, I would take care of his family. And I would take care of myself. Because I wanted him to come back to a better version of me. One that really didn’t care what other people thought. And one that didn’t say awful things impulsively or punch people in the face, no matter how much they deserved it. One that knew all the rules of “just” friendship and how to break them because I was certain those rules didn’t apply to me and Merrick anymore. At least I didn’t want them to.

And neither did my lips.

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“It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You” is a coming-of-age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read. If you’re enjoying this story, I do hope you’ll find a way to let me know, and consider sharing it with others. Share

Love stories are like snowflakes. Each one is unique.

And some are just downright surprising.

For the reader who thinks they know how every teen rom-com ends.

You don’t. 😊

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