Stock Fiction

Stock Fiction

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Ofifoto1's avatar
Ofifoto1
1d

Thank you so much for posting these two extra chapters this weekend. The adults in this story say, and do, all the right things.

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3 replies by Meg Oolders and others
M. Louisa Locke's avatar
M. Louisa Locke
19h

Pacing was great, I really needed this break, looking forward to the next scene.

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