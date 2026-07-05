It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You is the story of a fragile new friendship determined to grow stronger in spite of the bullies and beliefs bent on its destruction. A tender, awkward, and at times heart-wrenching tale of first love, buried grief, and found family reminiscent of Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, It’s Not Weird… offers an emotional escape from our tech-centered lives to a time when DMs were sent as hand-written notes, scrawled onto napkins and slid into locker vents. When talking outside of school meant talking on the telephone and hoping no one in your house “picked up” and embarrassed you. When trolls had names and faces and sat beside you in home room. When making a connection required the courage to show up, speak up, and open up… just as you are. New chapters of Annie and Merrick’s story will post every Wednesday morning. Dive in anytime or join the journey from page one.

<Previous | First | Next >

»Trigger Statement«

Chapter Twenty-Three

“Where are you going?” I asked. My dad was driving past our street toward the center of town.

“The hospital,” he said.

My stomach dropped. “Is Merrick… is he okay?”

“We’re not going there for Merrick. I’m taking you.”

“What?! Why? I need to go home and call him. I need to know he’s okay.”

“No,” he said firmly. “You need to get your hand looked at. It’s blowing up like a balloon.”

“Dad, I’m fine,” I insisted. “I just need to-”

“Annie, enough. We’re not arguing about this. Not before you tell me what’s going on?”

“Nothing.” I looked down at my swollen wrist and started dreading the rest of the car ride.

“Nothing?” he said incredulously. “Nothing did that to your hand?”

“All right, something then.”

“What?”

I didn’t want to tell him because I knew he’d make me regret punching Drake. I didn’t want to regret it. I wanted it to mean something.

“You’re not calling Merrick until I get an answer,” he said.

“I punched someone, okay?!” I yelled at him. “I punched Drake Fletcher in the face because he deserved it.”

Dad went quiet but his breathing suggested a massive amount of restraint. And disappointment.

“So that’s what you do now? Punch people? And who are you to decide someone deserves to be punched?”

“Because someone had to do it!” I cried. “Maybe if you had punched Joel Tenison in the face when you were a kid, you could have saved yourself a lot of shitty days.”

“Hey!” he shouted, rightly pissed off. “I didn’t tell you that so you could throw it back in my face and make me feel like a coward. That’s shitty, Annie. I told you that so you would understand that everyone has to deal with scary stuff and bad people. And figuring out how to survive that is their job. Not yours.”

Tears started pouring out of me. I winced as I tried to bring my injured hand to my eyes to stop them. “What if he can’t survive this?” I sobbed. “He’s broken, Dad. You don’t know how broken he is. He needed me. And I was so awful to him.”

His hand squeezed my knee. His voice softened. “He’s going to be okay, Annie. I don’t know him as well as you do. Or love him as much. But he’s a tough kid. Really tough. He’s got a good heart and he’s smart. And he’s not a coward. I can’t imagine what happened today at Danielle’s was the worst thing he’s ever had to go through. I don’t know how I know that. I just… I know it somehow.”

I looked over and saw my dad wipe a tear from his cheek.

“I need to know he’s okay,” I said. “Please, can we just find out he’s okay?”

“Once I get you in to see a doctor, I’ll find a phone. I’ll check in on him.”

I swallowed back the argument before I let it pass my lips. That it might be too late by then. And if it was. It would be my fault.

Share

Two broken knuckles and a sprained wrist. That’s what I got for punching Drake in the face. That and a growing sense of panic about the disciplinary consequences of assaulting a classmate.

My dad gave me the choice of taking a two-week grounding based on his speculation of what went down at Danielle’s house while her parents were away. Or I could spill every detail on the off chance my sentence could be shortened if the events were deemed a lower-level crime against parental trust.

I took the two weeks.

There was no answer at Merrick’s house when my dad called from the hospital. I was terrified and desperate to get home so I could keep trying, every hour, all night if I had to, until I could hear his voice.

But I didn’t have to call.

Laura’s car was parked in our driveway. I struggled and kicked at the car door because I couldn’t open it with my bandaged hand. My dad let me out and I ran inside, my stomach in knots and my heart pounding in my ears.

I saw my mom and Laura talking quietly at the kitchen table, eyes down on their teacups. Just the two of them. I burst into tears and collapsed in a heap inside the front door.

He wasn’t there.

“Annie, Annie, it’s okay,” Laura’s voice tried to soothe me, but I was under water, drowning in tears and guilt. “He’s okay, Annie. I promise you.”

My dad picked me up and carried me to the couch and covered me with a blanket. I couldn’t stop shaking. “Where is he?” My voice barely made it over my trembling lips.

“He’s at the hospital,” Laura said. “He… he tried to hurt himself.”

I buried my face under the blanket and sobbed into the fabric.

“It wasn’t bad,” she tried to convince me, but her voice was tight with emotion. “Not like last time. I’m going to see him in the morning. And I’ll take you with me if it’s okay with your parents.”

“I have to go,” I said loudly, not giving my parents a chance to use my grounding to keep me from seeing him with my own eyes.

“Of course, you can go,” Mom said, coming to sit on the other side of me. “But first you need to get some sleep. Laura can pick you up in the morning.”

“No,” I said. “I want to go with her. I want to sleep at her house. His house. I won’t be able to sleep here.”

I picked at the already stifling cast on my hand while the grownups had a silent discussion about my demands.

“All right, Lovey. Why don’t you go pack what you need.”

I stood up slowly and silently and dragged my feet to my bedroom. I was still in my bathing suit and sun dress. I wanted to burn them just to make sure they couldn’t come back to haunt me. I slid on a pair of sweatpants and a long sleeve t-shirt. My cast got stuck on the way through the sleeve and I grimaced in pain. Tossing the shirt on the ground, I grabbed a short sleeve replacement and put it on more carefully, becoming increasingly irritated by how much my hand was slowing me down.

I packed jeans and a black t-shirt for the next day, remembering what Merrick said about the color of my eyes. How it seemed to change depending on what color I was wearing. He said my eyes looked greenest when I wore black. I started to cry when I thought that maybe he wouldn’t notice what color my eyes were because he wouldn’t want to look at them.

I joined the adults in the kitchen and let each of my parents hug me for too long.

“See you tomorrow,” Mom said, brushing my hair away from my face.

“Don’t punch anybody until then.” My dad cracked a weak smile and winked at Laura. Then he squeezed my shoulder. “Even if they deserve it.”

I started to doze off in Laura’s car. The day had been endless. The bumps in the road kept me on the wake side of consciousness. Enough to hear Laura when she started to talk to me about Merrick.

“I meant what I said. That it’s not as bad as last time. Last time he’d been doing it for months. In secret. I had no idea. Maybe I should have picked up on some kind of signs. But he was a boy. A middle school boy and I thought he was doing okay for a middle school boy. It’s a tough age. I was expecting a few bumps along the way. But when I found him that day… ghost white in a pool of blood… I felt like the worst parent in the world. Like I’d failed him. And he’s so damn sweet. The first thing he said when he was conscious was ‘I’m sorry I made you worry, Aunt Laura. I wasn’t trying to leave you.’

“He got help. And he got better. But they told him it was always something he’d have to watch for. And he’d have to learn how to tell when things were getting too heavy and how to ask for help. And that’s why I know it’s different this time. Because this time it scared him, and he came to me right away. The minute it happened. I was at work, so he called me. I’ve never driven so fast in my life. When I got home, he was outside with the twins. He was shaky, but he was proud of himself, for not letting it take control of him this time.

“And I think he was able to do that because he met you, Annie. I know it sounds silly, but he’s been a different person since you two started hanging out together. He’s doing better in school and he’s eating better. He’s nicer to his cousins… most of the time. I know you don’t like it when I make things weird, but I think he’s pretty damn crazy about you. And if he’s taking things slow, it’s because he wants to do them right. Because you mean so much to him. And trust me, there aren’t a lot of guys in the world that want to take things slow and do them right. He’s pretty special. And so are you, Annie. I love you both very much.”

The car had stopped and was idling.

“Are you awake?” she asked.

“Yes.”

“Good. I thought maybe I’d given that whole speech to myself.”

“I really hurt his feelings,” I said, my throat tightening over the words.

“Sometimes there’s more hurt the more you care about someone,” she said. “It just means there has to be more forgiveness.” She turned off the car and patted my leg.

“And he’ll get over it. Because he’s fifteen and… a guy.” She smiled at me until I gave her a weak one back.

I followed her into the house and let myself be wrapped in all the warmth and peppermint scented love that lived there. The twins had gone to their dad’s house for the night so Laura could take care of Merrick, and now me. She lent me some pajamas, since I forgot to pack mine and she gave me a clean towel in case I wanted to take a shower. I didn’t want to deal with the complication of having to wrap my hand in plastic, or the awkwardness of needing to wash my hair with my left hand, so I ended up taking a bath. Running a slow stream of Merrick’s peppermint soap under the tap and breathing it in. It made me sad. And happy. And it pulled on my heart. I missed him so much. And I was anxious about seeing him the next day.

Instead of wearing the pajamas Laura gave me, I ventured into Merrick’s dresser and found a pair of flannel pajama pants and a t-shirt. I wriggled them over my mint scented body and laid down on his bed. Where he slept. Where he dreamed of me feeding him.

I heard a knock on the door and Laura peeked her head inside.

“Somehow, I knew you’d end up in his clothes,” she said. “That’s something I would have done at your age.” She sat down on the edge of the mattress and folded her hands in her lap.

“I need to warn you,” she said. “He’s not going to be at his best when you see him tomorrow. He’s safe. And he’s healthy. And that’s really important. But he’s low, Annie. And the next steps are going to be really hard for him. He’s not looking forward to it. But he is looking forward to coming home. And being with you. So, just remember that when you talk to him tomorrow. He might be feeling ashamed of himself. Or scared. Or angry. But it’s not because of you. I promise.”

“Okay,” I said, now absolutely terrified about seeing him.

“I’ll let you sleep as long as you want in the morning. And then we’ll head out after breakfast. Sound good?”

I nodded.

She left me alone and I lay awake in the dark feeling empty. And a little afraid. I climbed out of bed and went to Merrick’s closet. I reached in and pulled five random shirts off hangers. I put one of them on, the teal flannel shirt I’d given him the day Travis punched him and Brad came to our rescue. The others I crumpled into a ball and hugged to my chest as I climbed back into bed.

I held his shirts against my face and breathed long and slow until my brain finally closed on the longest day in the history of my life.

<Previous | First | Next >

Leave a comment

“It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You” is a coming-of-age novel, serialized weekly, and FREE to read. If you’re enjoying this story, I do hope you’ll find a way to let me know, and consider sharing it with others. Share

“To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness.” – Robert Morley

Precisely what I’m getting at here …

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

Leave a comment