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Beth Lisogorsky
Jun 19Edited

Big hugs on this one. You rock Meg Oolders. Go enjoy your hot, sexy AF husband and beautiful kids this Summer. And I'll count myself one of your IRL friends. I think I qualify. I'm mostly IRL. I know I'm virtual a lot too? Anyways, proud of you. XOXO

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Anonymom
Jun 20

I didn't really know then, but I know now that these days you're lifting ME up more often than the other way around.

Grateful for you....

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