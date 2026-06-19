Last summer, I couldn’t drive.

Every time I did I would panic until I was certain I was going to die before I got to my destination.

Last summer, I couldn’t work.

My hands would shake and I’d feel off balance and out of myself and certain I was going to die before my shift ended.

Last summer, I couldn’t sleep.

Last summer, I was afraid of everything.

I cried all the time.

I struggled to find joy in my work. Or meaning in my life.

I was convinced I had failed. Myself and everyone who believed in me.

Last summer, I was in crisis.

At the end of last summer, I pushed through a paralyzing resistance to swallowing a pill that would alter my brain chemistry.

I pushed through that resistance every day until it no longer existed.

At the start of this summer, I am no longer in crisis.

I can drive.

I can work.

I can SLEEP.

I only cry at cute videos of little kids being kind to each other or tough-looking teenagers hugging their teachers or stunningly executed flash mob choreography.

I still struggle to find consistent joy in my writing work, but only because I’m realizing that it’s not writing that gives my life meaning. Because I’m more than a writer. I’m more than a podcaster.

I’m more than a personal brand or a content creator or an online persona.

I’m a whole girl with a whole summer in front of her.

Here’s how I see it going down.

1. I get out.

Of the country. Not forever (sadly). Just for a while. With my family. We’re going to the Netherlands for two weeks with a three day stop in London!

2. I consume

As many books, movies, and TV shows as I can. Not just the ones everyone else is reading, watching, and going crazy over. I’m going to read and watch the way I always have … weirdly, moodily, and way behind the hype curve.

3. I bond

With my IRL friends. With my hot AF husband and my kickass kids. With my kitchen. With my dog. With music and nature. With the characters of my next book.

4. I get strong

I’m hitting the gym. Building muscle, endurance, and the thick skin I’m going to need come next winter when the reviews for my book start rolling in.

5. I get clear

Homing in on the ONE TRUE MESSAGE I need my online author presence to convey to readers and hammering the crap out it.

6. I get brave

I bought a bikini for the first time in 30 years. And I’m really, truly, seriously, I mean it this time, considering getting the tattoo I’ve always wanted.

7. I cut my losses

I’ve held space for a few dickheads in my writing life over the years. I’m ready to write them off on my emotional taxes.

8. I rebuild

Trust in my process. In my talent. In my fortitude. And with my readers.

9. I rekindle

The spark I once had for novel writing. I will start my next book. I will let it be messy. I will let it surprise me. I will ignore all of you in favor of it.

10. I step back

From feeling obligated to show up on fickle tech platforms. From obsessing over growth metrics. From making art for literally everyone else before I make it for myself.

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Yes, I’m stepping back from Substack.

Lucky for you all, I planned my novel serialization just right to provide you weeks and weeks of tender, heart-squeezing YA fiction while I’m away. 🍏

Plus, there’s at least one (if not two) podcasts heading your way in July and August as we wrap up Season Two of Talk Fiction.

And if there’s any major book news, of course, you’ll be the first to hear.

Doesn’t sound much like stepping back does it. 😊

Well, it’s the intention that counts, amirite?

Before I go, I’d love for you to share one thing you’re going to do with your whole self this summer. ☀️

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All the best to you, my readers,

I’ll be thinking of you … more than I should because that’s how I roll. 💜

Until next time.

Meg O.

P.S. Please wish me all the luck in the world starting my next book. It doesn’t matter how many times I’ve done it in the past. The idea of STARTING still paralyzes me. Your well wishes will go a long way toward pushing me through the resistance! 💪

P.P.S Don’t forget to pre-order your copy of See Dot Smile! Debuting February 9th, 2027 from Empress Editions. 💐

P.P.P.S. In case you missed it … I had the opportunity to talk (oh, how I love to talk) about my Lunar Award winning short story, Sweet Sixteen, my debut novel See Dot Smile, and my passion project podcast Talk Fiction with the lovely Reina Cruz.

Later gators. 😘